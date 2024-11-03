GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 11,555 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,650.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

