GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 3,574 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1,832.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.