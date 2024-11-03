GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 567,695.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.