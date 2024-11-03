GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 567,695.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $120.74.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
