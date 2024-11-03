GFS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 495,173 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

