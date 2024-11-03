GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 936.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 95.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

