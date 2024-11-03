GFS Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $674.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $793.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $627.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

