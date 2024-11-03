Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

