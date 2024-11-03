Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 13,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

