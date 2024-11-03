Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOE opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

