Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

