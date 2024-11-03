Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.9% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novartis by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $496,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

