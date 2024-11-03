Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $8.06 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,883.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,756.39 and a 52-week high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

