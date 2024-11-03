Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,948 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,916,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

