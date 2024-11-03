Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.