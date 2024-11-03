Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.78% of Glaukos worth $51,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,525 shares of company stock worth $5,142,029. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

