Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of GLOB opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.02. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,396,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161,512 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 28.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 339,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Globant by 89.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

