Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.