Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
