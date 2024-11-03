Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $400.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

