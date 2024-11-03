Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Grin has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $7,735.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,012.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00495257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00097079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00025941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00020016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

