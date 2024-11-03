Hamster Kombat Reaches One Day Volume of $29.12 Million (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $148.70 million and $29.12 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster Kombat token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.49 or 0.99872583 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.75 or 0.99550101 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00251242 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $24,093,812.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.