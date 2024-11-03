Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 278,383 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

