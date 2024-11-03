Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.65. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2,041 shares trading hands.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

