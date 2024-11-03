Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,105 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.