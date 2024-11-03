Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 30,731 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 560,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after buying an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,424.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

