Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Skyline Champion worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Insider Activity

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,761.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $91.49 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $53.84 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

