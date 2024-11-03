Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,930 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Popular worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.