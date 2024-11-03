Harbour Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:COP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

