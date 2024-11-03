Harbour Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.59. 6,339,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

