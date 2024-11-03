Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,550 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after buying an additional 448,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,817,000 after buying an additional 399,072 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 1,387,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,911. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

