Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Golar LNG worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $10,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $5,805,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.9 %

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

