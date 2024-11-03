HC Wainwright Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $173,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.