HI Price Tops $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $310,588.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,926.91 or 0.99990076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00053657 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046073 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $241,009.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

