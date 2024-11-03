HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$120.00 and last traded at C$120.00. 330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.00.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$122.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.06.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

