Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Increased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.