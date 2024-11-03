HSBC Downgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Hold

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

H opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $871,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

