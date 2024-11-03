Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hub Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Hub Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hub Group by 102.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hub Group by 314.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

