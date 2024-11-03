Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

