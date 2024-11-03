IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 29,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. 2,697,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

