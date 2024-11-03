IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $9,429,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PBUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 12,635 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

