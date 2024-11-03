IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $134,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 744,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of T traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,312,150. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.