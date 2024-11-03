IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.24. 453,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

