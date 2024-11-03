ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. ICF International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

