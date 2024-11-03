IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41. IDACORP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS.

IDA stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $109.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

