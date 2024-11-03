Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $263.08 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $225.88 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

