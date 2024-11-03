IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 242,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 306,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$61.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Analysts expect that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

