Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $32.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

INFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INFA

Informatica Stock Down 4.0 %

INFA stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. Informatica has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Informatica by 42.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Informatica in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.