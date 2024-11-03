Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.28-3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.22-7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.340 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IR traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $93.97. 3,880,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,271. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

