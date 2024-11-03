InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 471,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,045% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InMed Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.