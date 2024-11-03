INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

INmune Bio Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 225,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,196.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,070 shares of company stock worth $200,087. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

