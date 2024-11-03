INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

INmune Bio Price Performance

INMB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. 225,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,044.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,690 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,070 shares of company stock worth $200,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INMB. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INmune Bio

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.